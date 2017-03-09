Golden Spatula Winner Gervais & Vine. (Photo: Gutierrez, Sonia, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here is the look at the best and worst grades for the week of March 9, 2017.

Hall of Fame:

Bonnie Brunt Cakes, LLC, 440 Great Circle Dr. St. Matthews- 100%

Honeybaked Ham #901, 7451 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 100%

China King, 420 H McNulty St. Blythewood- 100%

Golden Spatula winner : Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. Columbia- 99%

Follow-up:

Frayed Knot Bar & Grill, 1701 Dreher Island Rd. Chapin- 100-A

Branchville Food Mart, 210 Dorange Rd. Orangeburg- 94-A

Low Scores:

China Max of Columbia, 7201 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 86-B

DHEC found roaches on the cook line and they were not holding proper cold food temperatures.

Follow-up: 3/10/2017

Olive Garden #1231, 274 Harbison Blvd. Lexington- 89-A

Employees were not washing their hands between points of contamination and were handling food with long, artificial nails.

Follow-up: 3/16/17

China Buffet, 1059 Broad Street Sumter- 88-A

The double oven had an accumulation of food debris and carbon, the bulk food containers and parts of the cook line areas also had food debris.

Follow-up: 3/10/17

