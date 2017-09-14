Restaurant Report Card: China Village & Blended Bakery

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst restaurant scores for the week of September 14, 2017.
Follow-up:
- Blazi'n Skillet, 2064 Wilson Rd. Newberry- 100%
- Sarah's Snack Bar, 207 Bouknight Ferry Rd. Saluda- 98%
- El Paso, 1937 Augusta Hwy. Lexington- 98%
Low Scores:
Camden Flea Market, 1804 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Camden- 81-B
- The inspector cited it for an employee handling ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands, the slicer has an accumulation of food debris on it and the wire shelving in the kitchen and storage areas have an accumulation of debris.
- Scored a 97-A on their follow-up
Santee Seafood Bistro-N-Fresh, 648 Bass Drive Santee- 88-A
-
The inspector took these pictures showing grime and grease buildup on the floor in the kitchen and storage areas.
-
Also, the spot was cited for missing hood filters and missing light shields in the storage area.
- Follow-up: 88-A, third visit: September 14
Schooners Bar & Grill, 364 Long's Pond Rd. Lexington- 88-A
-
According to the report - cups were stored on the floor at the waitress station.
-
The dish machine has grime and accumulation inside the machine.
-
Follow-up: October 27, no report posted yet
Hall of Fame:
- Southern Gourmet Catering, 104 Rock Springs Rd. Columbia- 100%
- Fujisan, 733 Fashion Dr. Columbia- 100%
- Cupcake, 1213 Lincoln St. Columbia- 100%
