Restaurant Report Card: Clean Eatz & Kristin's Cafe

Restaurant Report card visits Clean Eats, specializing in eating healthy

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 11:07 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 

Follow-ups:

  • Dunkin Donuts, 1011 Wildewood Centre Rd. Columbia- 97-A
  • Luigi's, 2895 Main St. Newberry- 98-A
  • Fuji Grill, 851 Hwy 378 STE 105 Lexington- 98-A

Low Scores:

Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet, 115 Afton Ct. Lexington- 97-C

  • They weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on foods like shrimp and sausage. Inspectors also found grease and food grime build up on hood system filters.
  • Follow-up: 3/31/17

Persis, 1728 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 77-C

  • Inspectors saw employees handling bread with bare hands before putting it out in the buffet and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures. 
  • Follow-up: 3/31/17

Hola Mexico, 9009 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 79-A

  • They weren’t holding proper cooking time and temperatures on the grill.

  • Follow-up: 3/27/17

Hall of Fame:

  • Tacos El Puebla, 108 Columbia NE DR. STE A Columbia- 100%
  • Yummy Japanese Grill, 1972 Paxville Hwy. Manning- 100%
  • Kristin's Cafe, 5347-C Sunset Blvd Lexington- 100%

© 2017 WLTX-TV


