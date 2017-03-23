Restaurant Report Card: Clean Eatz & Kristin's Cafe

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -
Follow-ups:
- Dunkin Donuts, 1011 Wildewood Centre Rd. Columbia- 97-A
- Luigi's, 2895 Main St. Newberry- 98-A
- Fuji Grill, 851 Hwy 378 STE 105 Lexington- 98-A
Low Scores:
Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet, 115 Afton Ct. Lexington- 97-C
- They weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on foods like shrimp and sausage. Inspectors also found grease and food grime build up on hood system filters.
- Follow-up: 3/31/17
Persis, 1728 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 77-C
- Inspectors saw employees handling bread with bare hands before putting it out in the buffet and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.
- Follow-up: 3/31/17
Hola Mexico, 9009 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 79-A
They weren’t holding proper cooking time and temperatures on the grill.
Follow-up: 3/27/17
Hall of Fame:
- Tacos El Puebla, 108 Columbia NE DR. STE A Columbia- 100%
- Yummy Japanese Grill, 1972 Paxville Hwy. Manning- 100%
- Kristin's Cafe, 5347-C Sunset Blvd Lexington- 100%
