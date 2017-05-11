Restaurant Report Card: Daufuskey's Gallah Bistro & Knead Pizza

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -
Hall of Fame:
- Pronto Taco, 11629 Broad River Rd. Chapin- 100%
- Carolina Cafe, 2250 Sunset Blvd STE M- 100%
- Colonel Creek Grill & Parklane, 12143 River Road Ridgeway- 100%
Golden Spatula Winner: Knead Pizza, 104-B Scarborough Dr. Augusta Highway Lexington
Follow Up:
- Wings & Ale, 125 Outlet Point Blvd Suite C Columbia- 97-A
Low Scores:
DMSK LLC BDA County Peddler, 437 Travis Ave. Saluda- 79-B
- Some of the dishes they stored as clean had dried up crusted food on them, the food prep area had excessive food debris and DHEC took pictures of flies and roaches in the kitchen food service area. Click on video to see them.
- Follow up: May 19
Hokkaido Buffet, 1100 Dutch Fork RD STE K Irmo- 82-B
- They were not holding proper hot food temperatures on food items like their chicken skewers and cheesy mussels, inspectors found food stored directly on the floor of the walk-in unit and their sushi wasn’t time stamped.
- Follow up: May 15
Tsunami, 700 Gervais St STE A Columbia- 88-A
- Employees were observed not washing their hands between handling raw foods and ready to eat foods. Inspectors also saw food stored uncovered and on the floor throughout the facility.
- Follow up: May 12
El Jimador, 108-J Scarborough Dr Lexington- 88-A
- The facility had an excessive number of flies in the kitchen and dish area and their cutting boards were torn.
- Follow up: May 12
