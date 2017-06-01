Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We found dead roaches in a bakery and this picture of chemicals, personal items and even tobacco products stored WITH food all in this week’s inspection.

Follow-ups:

Matthews Bar BQ House, 212 S Rudolph St. Saluda- 93-A

Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet, 115 Afton Ct. Lexington- 99-A

Low Scores:

Mig's Pizza Castle, 216 Greenwood Hwy Saluda- 81-B

Several chemicals, personal items and even tobacco products stored with food. They had dust and grease build up around their fryers, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures and employees were touching ready to eat foods with their bare hands.

Follow-up: June 9

Fuddruckers, 1801 Bush River Rd. Lexington- 84-B

They had dead roaches behind the oven and all over the bakery, they weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures either.

Follow-up: June 2

El Guerrero, 412 North Main St. Saluda- 85-B

The food in their walk in cooler and freezer was uncovered and not protected from contamination, missing tiles exposing insulation in the kitchen area and standing water in the walk in cooler.

Follow-up: June 9

Restaurant Report Card's Golden Spatula winner is El Poblano, 2824 Main St, Newberry

Hall of Fame:

Dippin' Dots Mobile, 500 Wildlife Pkwy- 100%

Carousel Ice Cream, 500 Wildlife Pkwy- 100%

Woody, 808 Lady St Suite G Columbia- 100%

