Restaurant Report Card: El Salto & Don Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina

Follow-up:
- China Town, 12159 Old Number Six Highway Orangeburg- 100%
- Lizard's Thicket #10, 1824 Broad River Road Columbia- 99%
- Blythewood IGA Deli, 135 Blythewood Rd. Blythewood- 100%
Low Scores:
Pho Viet, 2011 Devine St. Columbia- 75-C
Employees were observed not properly washing their hands between handling raw and ready to eat foods. They weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on their shrimp and squid and food was stored on the floor throughout the facility.
Follow-up: May 12
Vance Farmers Market and Seafood, 10324 Old Number Six Highway Vance- 85-B
- They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures and their meat display case was not properly cooling.
- Follow up: May 3
Wings & Ale, 125 Outlet Point Blvd Suite C Lexington- 85-A
They weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on their ham, turkey cheese and tomato. There was also a large gap on the floor by the fryer allowing grease and soiled water to puddle.
Follow up: May 5
Hall of Fame:
- It's A Matter Of Taste, 322 Little Brooke Ln. West Columbia- 100%
- Farmer's Shed, 2514 Augusta Hwy. Lexington- 100%
- World of Beer, 902-F Gervais St. Columbia- 100%
Golden Spatula winner: El Salto, 1801 Decker Blvd, Columbia- 100%
