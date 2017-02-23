Restaurant Report Card: February 16 Kamisky's & Moriarty's Irish Pub

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
Golden Spatula winner was Kaminsky's with a perfect 100% on their DHEC inspection.
Hall of Fame:
- Scott's BBQ, 432 Main St. Eastover- 100-A
- Belgian Waffle Truck, 2501 main St. Columbia- 100-A
- Gringo's Late Night Tacos, 715 Harden St. Columbia- 100-A
Follow-ups:
- Yucatan Mexican Restaurant, 2931 Paxcille Hwy., Manning- 97-A
- Short Trip #3, 10297 Scott Ave., Manning- 95-A
- Nick's House of Pizza, 1082 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia- 99-A
Low Scores:
El Camino Mexican Restaurant, 9221 Two Notch Rd. Suite 60 Columbia- 78-B
-
Inspectors found broccoli with white fuzzy matter growing on it, toxic materials stored with and above the food in the kitchen and meat juices co-mingling on a pan.
-
Follow-up: February 24
2 Gingers, 245 Bush River Rd. Columbia, SC- 78-B
-
There were open pans of food not protected at buffet line, bagged food was stored directly on the floor, there was clutter and debris under shelving stored alongside some food items.
-
Follow-up: February 24
NO. 1 China 2, 5214 Highway 321 Gaston, SC- 88-A
- Their raw chicken stored in the back cooler dripping on ready to eat products. Raw eggs stored over the lettuce and cooking equipment stored unclean.
- Follow-up: February 17
