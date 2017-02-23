Restaurant Report Card: February 23 Sapori, Mellow Mushroom

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
Hall of Fame:
- Tijuana Flats, 106 Percival Rd., STE 200 Columbia- 100%
- Avocado Toast, 1465 Sumter St., Columbia- 100%
- Mary's Arepas, 1465 Sumter St., Columbia- 98%
Follow-Up:
- 2 Gingers on 245 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 95-A
- NO. 1 China 2 on 5214 Highway 321 Gaston- 100-A
Low Scores:
Waffle House #760, 205 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia- 77-C
- There was buildup of black matter on the interior of the ice machine, buildup on the cook line, bio film on the floors and drains throughout. Employees weren’t washing their hands, there was a hanging harsh chemical spray bottle on a shelf over food items and they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on items like their ham or waffle batter.
- Follow-up: February 24
Blue Fin, 461-4 Town Center Place Columbia- 79-B
- Some pans with debris on it were stored as clean, the ice bin had black matter on the lid, and they were not holding proper cold food temperatures on their crab, shrimp and salmon.
- Follow-up: February 24
Kaboto Express, 7132 Parklane Rd Suite A- 83-B
- Inspectors found raw chicken boxes being used for storage and a bowl with raw chicken was then filled back up with cooked chicken, the facility was filthy throughout with grease and grime buildup.
- Follow-up: February 24
