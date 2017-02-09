Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
Hall of Fame:
- Countryside Bar-B-Que, 706 Saint Matthews Rd. Swansea- 100-A
- Nonnah's, 925 Gervais St. Columbia- 98-A
- Bird Dog, 715 Harden St. Columbia- 98-A
Golden Spatula Winner: Blaze Pizza, 275 PARK TERRACE DR SUITE 100- 99-A
Low Scores:
Short Trip #3, 10297 Scott Ave. Manning- 78-B
- Raw pork chops being prepped in the middle basin of the sink with wash water on one side and a sanitizing basin on the other
- Uncovered smoked hammocks stored in the kitchen chest freezer
- Follow-up: February 10
Nick's House of Pizza, 1082 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia- 88-A
- They lost points for black and pink grime buildup on the ice machine, not holding proper cold food temperatures and some food was stored on the floor of the walk in cooler.
- Follow-up: February 8
Yucatan Mexican Restaurant, 2931 Paxville Hwy. Manning- 80-B
- An employee in the cook line was observed handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on things like their milk and salsa.
- Follow-up: February 17
