WLTX
Close

Restaurant Report Card: Half Full & What A Burger

Restaurant report card is at Half Full on Main Street in Newberry

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 7:19 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 

Hall of Fame:

  • What A Burger, 804 Meeting St. West Columbia- 100%
  • Eggs Up Grill, 205 Columbia Ave. Lexington - 100%
  • A'La Carte & Sweetery, 327 Long Pointe Ln. Columbia- 100%

Golden Spatula winner is What A Burger, 804 Meeting St. West Columbia- 100%

Follow Ups:

China Buffet, 1059 Broad St. Sumter- 94-A

  • Second follow up is scheduled for 3/26/2017

China Max of Columbia, 7201 Two Notch Road Columbia- 86-C

  • Inspectors found roaches on the cook line
  • Second follow up is scheduled for 3/17/2017

Low Scores:

Dunkin Donuts, 1011 Wildewood Centre Rd. Columbia- 82-B

  • Check out the Buildup on the ice machine, the oven cleaner stored above other items, the floor with standing water and clogged up hand sinks.
  • Follow-up: 3/23/17

Luigi’s, 2895 Main St. Newberry- 88-A

  • Employees were observed touching foods with bare hands, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures and they were thawing chicken and shrimp in room temperature water.

  • Follow-up: 3/17/17

Fuji Grill, 851 Hwy 378 STE 105 Lexington- 88-A

  • Inspectors didn’t find records maintained for parasite destruction and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures on items like their sushi rice. 
  • Follow-up: 3/16/17

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories