Restaurant Report Card: Half Full & What A Burger

Columbia, SC
Hall of Fame:
- What A Burger, 804 Meeting St. West Columbia- 100%
- Eggs Up Grill, 205 Columbia Ave. Lexington - 100%
- A'La Carte & Sweetery, 327 Long Pointe Ln. Columbia- 100%
Golden Spatula winner is What A Burger, 804 Meeting St. West Columbia- 100%
Follow Ups:
China Buffet, 1059 Broad St. Sumter- 94-A
- Second follow up is scheduled for 3/26/2017
China Max of Columbia, 7201 Two Notch Road Columbia- 86-C
- Inspectors found roaches on the cook line
- Second follow up is scheduled for 3/17/2017
Low Scores:
Dunkin Donuts, 1011 Wildewood Centre Rd. Columbia- 82-B
- Check out the Buildup on the ice machine, the oven cleaner stored above other items, the floor with standing water and clogged up hand sinks.
- Follow-up: 3/23/17
Luigi’s, 2895 Main St. Newberry- 88-A
-
Employees were observed touching foods with bare hands, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures and they were thawing chicken and shrimp in room temperature water.
-
Follow-up: 3/17/17
Fuji Grill, 851 Hwy 378 STE 105 Lexington- 88-A
- Inspectors didn’t find records maintained for parasite destruction and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures on items like their sushi rice.
- Follow-up: 3/16/17
