Restaurant Report Card: Halloween Edition

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -
Low Scores:
Taqueria Mexicano, 301A Batesburg HWY Saluda- 81-B
-
They had raw sausage meat stored without protection on top of ready to eat salsa and guacamole.
-
Storing chips in grocery bags.
-
Follow-up: October 27
FATZ Cafe, 212 Wall St. Camden- 83-A
-
Inspectors saw flies in the kitchen
-
Food stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler
-
Dining room table tops with grimy, sticky build up on them.
-
They did not have to get a follow-up.
Rush's, 10016 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 90-A
-
Employees were putting lettuce on burgers with bare hands.
-
Handles on upright cooler have buildup of organic material
-
Buildup of food debris on the floor.
-
Their follow-up is on the 30th.
Hall Of Fame:
- Mama Rabbit's, 5082 Sunset Blvd. Lexington- 100-A
- Honey Baked Ham #906, 240-A Harbison Blvd. Columbia- 100-A
- Tacos Don Pepe, 108 Columbia North East Dr. Columbia- 100-A
