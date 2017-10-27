WLTX
Restaurant Report Card: Halloween Edition

Restaurant report card check out River Rats

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 8:05 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 

Low Scores:

Taqueria Mexicano, 301A Batesburg HWY Saluda- 81-B

  • They had raw sausage meat stored without protection on top of ready to eat salsa and guacamole.

  • Storing chips in grocery bags.

  • Follow-up: October 27

FATZ Cafe, 212 Wall St. Camden- 83-A

  • Inspectors saw flies in the kitchen

  • Food stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler

  • Dining room table tops with grimy, sticky build up on them.

  • They did not have to get a follow-up.

Rush's, 10016 Two Notch Rd. Columbia- 90-A

  • Employees were putting lettuce on burgers with bare hands.

  • Handles on upright cooler have buildup of organic material

  • Buildup of food debris on the floor.

  • Their follow-up is on the 30th.

Hall Of Fame:

  • Mama  Rabbit's, 5082 Sunset Blvd. Lexington- 100-A
  • Honey Baked Ham #906, 240-A Harbison Blvd. Columbia- 100-A
  • Tacos Don Pepe, 108 Columbia North East Dr. Columbia- 100-A

