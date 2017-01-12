Restaurant Report Card: January 12 Tallulah, Local Buzz

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
New Restaurant Featured: Tallulah, 2400 Devine St., Columbia
Golden Spatula Winner: Local Buzz, 141 C South Shandon St. Columbia- 100%
Follow-Ups:
- Crescent Moon, 2361-A Augusta Hwy., Lexington- 98%
Low Scores:
Ruby Tuesday #5026, 7490 Garners Ferry Rd. Columbia- 86-B
- Inspectors found pans, dishes and utensils with encrusted food debris and they were stored as clean!
- They were not holding proper cold food temperatures and employees were seen with inadequate hair restraint.
- Follow-up: January 13th
Tokyo Grill Orangeburg, 2847 North Road, Suite 10 Orangeburg- 87-B
- For not holding proper hot food temperatures on items like their shrimp and broccoli.
- Fly strip right over the rice steamers area.
- Heavy grease build up on the filters.
- Follow-up: January 20th
Inakaya Watanabe, 655 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia- 88-A
- Employees were observed using the same cutting board and knife to prepare both raw and ready to eat food items, they were not holding proper cold temperatures on their sushi and there was heavy ice build-up in the walk-in freezer.
- Follow-up: January 13th
Hall of Fame
- China Dragon, 331 Killian Road STE B4 Columbia- 100%
- Coconuts, 1710 Main St. Columbia- 100%
- Best Catch Seafood Market, 742 St. Andrews Rd. Columbia- 100%
