Restaurant Report Card: January 5th Root Cellar, Los Bellos Portales

Columbia, SC
Golden Spatula winner is Los Bellos Portales, 108 Columbia Northeast Dr. #A Columbia
Hall of Fame
- Las Palmas, 108 Columbia N.E. DR. Suite A Columbia- 100%
- Riverbanks Zoo Food Truck, 500 Wildlife Parkway Columbia- 100%
- Hidden Valley Cafe, 147 Excaliber Ct. Gaston- 98%
Follow-ups
- Sumter’s Place of Taste, 516 S. Lafayette Dr. Unit A Sumter- 100-A
- Maurice’s Gourmet Barbeque, 1010 S Lake Dr., Lexington- 97-C for not holding proper hot temperatures on foods like their ham, chicken and ribs.
Low Scores
Crescent Moon, 2361-A Augusta Hwy Lexington- 73-C
- Raw shrimp stored over cooked chili
- Fryers and stove top had excessive grime accumulation
- In use utensils were stored with heavy food accumulation
- Follow-up: January 6
Church’s Fried Chicken, 2001 Broad River Rd., Columbia- 79-B
- Interior of their ice machine had noticeable rust
- They were not holding proper hot or cold temperatures
- Had excessive buildup of grease on equipment
- Follow-up: January 13
Shoney’s of Sumter, 226 S Pike West- 88-A
- They were not holding proper cold temperatures on items like pork chops and pasta salads
- The dish machine had food build up
- Follow-up: January 13
