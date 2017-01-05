WLTX
Restaurant Report Card: January 5th Root Cellar, Los Bellos Portales

Root Cellar restaurant report card. 420 Columbia Avenue in Lexington

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 6:46 PM. EST January 05, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- 

Golden Spatula winner is Los Bellos Portales, 108 Columbia Northeast Dr. #A Columbia

Hall of Fame

  • Las Palmas, 108 Columbia N.E. DR. Suite A Columbia- 100%
  • Riverbanks Zoo Food Truck, 500 Wildlife Parkway Columbia- 100%
  • Hidden Valley Cafe, 147 Excaliber Ct. Gaston- 98%

Follow-ups

  • Sumter’s Place of Taste, 516 S. Lafayette Dr. Unit A Sumter- 100-A
  • Maurice’s Gourmet Barbeque, 1010 S Lake Dr., Lexington- 97-C for not holding proper hot temperatures on foods like their ham, chicken and ribs.

Low Scores

Crescent Moon, 2361-A Augusta Hwy Lexington- 73-C

  • Raw shrimp stored over cooked chili
  • Fryers and stove top had excessive grime accumulation
  • In use utensils were stored with heavy food accumulation
  • Follow-up: January 6

Church’s Fried Chicken, 2001 Broad River Rd., Columbia- 79-B

  • Interior of their ice machine had noticeable rust
  • They were not holding proper hot or cold temperatures
  • Had excessive buildup of grease on equipment
  • Follow-up: January 13

Shoney’s of Sumter, 226 S Pike West- 88-A

  • They were not holding proper cold temperatures on items like pork chops and pasta salads
  • The dish machine had food build up
  • Follow-up: January 13

