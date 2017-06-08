Restaurant Report Card: Lake Murray Deli & Bar, Chen's Chinese Restarant

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst restaurant ratings for the week of June 8, 2017.

Follow-up:

Mig's Pizza Castle, 216 Greenwood Hwy Saluda- 98-A

Fuddruckers, 1801 Bush River Rd Lexington- 91-C (second follow-up is scheduled for June 12)

Low Scores:

Mouse Trap, 2711 Middleburg Drive Columbia- 71-A

DHEC saw employees touching ready to eat foods with bare hands, food stored in the reach-in cooler had mold like growth and their cooking equipment throughout had accumulation of grease and food debris.

Follow-up: June 9

Porter's 66, 3815 Myrtle Beach Hwy Sumter- 81-B

Their ice machine had build-up inside, they weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures and the floor had build-up under shelves in the walk in cooler.

Follow-up: June 16

Lucky's Burger Shack, 7811 Broad River Road Irmo- 80-A

DHEC saw numerous flies through the facility, the potato slicer had excessive accumulation of food debris and there was heavy black buildup on floors under the equipment and throughout the floors.

Follow-up: scored a 95-A

Restaurants with pests or insects

Casa Linda Mexican Restaurant, 2009 Beltline Blvd Columbia- 88-A

Flies in the prep area and dead roaches near the bar area.

Saffron Multicuisine, 1607 Fairlane Dr West Columbia- 88-A

Roaches throughout the kitchen and storage area.

Sonic Drive-In #4910, 1948 Paxville Hwy Manning- 89-A

Numerous flies inside the kitchen and facility.

Hall of Fame

Stonefire American Grill, 566 Spears Creek Church Rd Elgin- 100%

China Wok III, 1201 Chapin Rd Chapin- 100%

Springdale House & Gardens, 3150 Platt Springs Rd West Columbia- 100%

© 2017 WLTX-TV