Restaurant Report Card: January 26

Follow-ups
- Camden Seafood, 937 S Broad St., Camden- 97-A
- China Hut Ace, 720 Broad River Rd., Columbia- 98-A
- NO 1 Chinese Restaurant, 7535 Garners Ferry Rd., Suite D Columbia- 100-A
Low Scores
Waffle House #889, 216 Blythewood Rd, Blythewood- 82-B
Their employees were observed changing gloves without washing hands when switching from handling raw chicken to grabbing clean plates. They were not holding proper cold food temperatures on items like waffle batter.
Follow-up is on February 3rd
Tienda Mexicana El Mariachi #3, 1735 Decker Blvd STE 80 Columbia- 85-B
Buildup of organic material on the ice maker, their meat deli that wasn’t holding proper cold food temperatures and the ready to eat chips placed in a box that previously stored raw meat in it.
Follow-up is on February 3rd.
Carolina Wings of Blythewood, 240 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood- 85-B
- Utensils, pans and dishes with food accumulation were stored as clean. Not holding proper cold temperatures on items like pork ribs and raw chicken.
- Follow-up is on February 3rd
Hall of Fame
- Shooter's Grill & Pub, 3030 Charleston Hwy., Cayce- 100%
- Midwood Smokehouse, 702 Cross Hill Rd., Columbia- 100%
- Groucho's Deli, 4717 Forest Drive, Forest Acres- 99%
