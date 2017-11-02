Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst restaurant grades for the week of November 2, 2017.
Golden Spatula Winner: Mrs. G's Puerto Rican Stop, 1024 Woodley Way Columbia, SC
Hall of Fame:
- Groucho's Deli, 611 Harden St. Columbia- 100%
- Hunter Kinard Tyler, 7066 Norway Rd. Norway- 100%
- Casa Linda, 285 Columbiana Dr. STE A Columbia- 100%
Low Scores:
Chicken Shack, 3755 Camden Highway Sumter- 82-B
Employees were touching food with bare hands.
They weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.
And employees were using grocery bags for food storage.
Follow-up: Nov. 8
Lucky Corner, 110-A West Wesmark Boulevard Sumter- 83-B
Inspectors saw flies in the kitchen.
Some surfaces that have direct contact with the food had build-up on them.
And they weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures.
Follow-up: Nov. 8
Pests:
- Big Cheese Pizza, 507 S. Main St. Bishopville- 84-A -FLIES
- Miyo's on Forest, 3250 Forest Dr. STE B Columbia- 84-B -ROACHES
- Blaney's Backyard Grille, 1244 Pine St. Elgin- 84-B -LIVE INSECTS
