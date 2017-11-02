WLTX
Restaurant Report Card: Mrs. G's Puerto Rican Stop & Zombie Coffee & Donuts

WLTX check's out new donuts and coffee shot

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 7:22 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst restaurant grades for the week of November 2, 2017.

Golden Spatula Winner: Mrs. G's Puerto Rican Stop, 1024 Woodley Way Columbia, SC

Hall of Fame:

  • Groucho's Deli, 611 Harden St. Columbia- 100%
  • Hunter Kinard Tyler, 7066 Norway Rd. Norway- 100%
  • Casa Linda, 285 Columbiana Dr. STE A Columbia- 100%

Low Scores:

Chicken Shack, 3755 Camden Highway Sumter- 82-B

  • Employees were touching food with bare hands.

    They weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.

    And employees were using grocery bags for food storage.

  • Follow-up: Nov. 8

Lucky Corner, 110-A West Wesmark Boulevard Sumter- 83-B

  • Inspectors saw flies in the kitchen.

    Some surfaces that have direct contact with the food had build-up on them.

    And they weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures.

  • Follow-up: Nov. 8

Pests:

  • Big Cheese Pizza, 507 S. Main St. Bishopville- 84-A -FLIES
  • Miyo's on Forest, 3250 Forest Dr. STE B Columbia- 84-B -ROACHES
  • Blaney's Backyard Grille, 1244 Pine St. Elgin- 84-B -LIVE INSECTS

