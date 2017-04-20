Restaurant Report Card: Noche De Visiones & First Place Cafe

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst restaurant scores for the week of April 20, 2017.
Hall of Fame:
- Tasty Treats Bakery, 330 Brodie Rd. Leesville- 100%
- Smoothie King 1382, 945 G Lake Murray Blvd. Irmo- 99%
- Tacos Nayarit, 1531 Percival Rd. Columbia- 98%
Follow-Ups:
- Grove Park House of Pizza, 1375 Sims Street Orangeburg- 100%
Low Scores:
Winner's Circle, 500 North Main St. Kershaw- 72-C
- Inspectors found black olives with white growth on them, both the cooked and uncooked chicken had a foul odor, there were rodents, roaches and flies present and a chemical container being used to store sugar.
- Follow-up: April 27
Waffle House #760, 205 Stoneridge Dr. Columbia- 82-B
- Employees were observed not washing their hands, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures and an employee had long fingernails.
- Follow-up: April 21
River Winds Landing, 221 SC HWY 391 Prosperity- 85-B
- They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures. Inspectors saw a dog walk through the food facility and a food bowl was inside the restaurant.
- Follow-up: April 27
