Restaurant Report Card: Noche De Visiones & First Place Cafe

Hall of Fame:

Tasty Treats Bakery, 330 Brodie Rd. Leesville- 100%

Smoothie King 1382, 945 G Lake Murray Blvd. Irmo- 99%

Tacos Nayarit, 1531 Percival Rd. Columbia- 98%

Follow-Ups:

Grove Park House of Pizza, 1375 Sims Street Orangeburg- 100%

Low Scores:

Winner's Circle, 500 North Main St. Kershaw- 72-C

Inspectors found black olives with white growth on them, both the cooked and uncooked chicken had a foul odor, there were rodents, roaches and flies present and a chemical container being used to store sugar.

Follow-up: April 27

Waffle House #760, 205 Stoneridge Dr. Columbia- 82-B

Employees were observed not washing their hands, they weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures and an employee had long fingernails.

Follow-up: April 21

River Winds Landing, 221 SC HWY 391 Prosperity- 85-B

They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures. Inspectors saw a dog walk through the food facility and a food bowl was inside the restaurant.

Follow-up: April 27

