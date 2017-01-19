Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
Follow-up
- Tokyo Grill, 2847 North Road, Suite 10 Orangeburg- 100%
- Ruby Tuesday #5026, 7490 Garners Ferry Rd. Columbia- 100%
Low Scores
NO 1 Chinese Restaurant, 7535 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia- 79-B
- Employees were observed not washing or sanitizing utensils and storing them as clean.
- The chicken on the pan rack to cool had bloody liquids throughout.
- Follow-up: January 20
Camden Seafood, 937 S Broad Street, Camden- 88-A
-
The cook was observed handling cooked fish and sandwich bread with bare hands.
-
Displayed raw fish was exposed to customers, uncovered and unprotected from contamination.
-
Follow-up: January 20
China Hut Ace, 720 Broad River Road, Columbia- 88-A
- They were not holding proper hot food temperatures
- Food was stored on the floor and the reach in freezer had heavy ice buildup
- Follow-up: January 20
Hall of Fame:
- Santee Cooper Country Club, 630 Santee Drive, Orangeburg- 100%
- Spice Junction, 2335 Augusta Road, West Columbia- 100%
- Golden Dragon, 7173 St Andrews Road, Columbia- 100%
