Restaurant Report Card: January 19

A new sub restaurant in Lexington at 5086 Sunset Blvd called Palmetto Subs

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 6:48 PM. EST January 19, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- 

Follow-up

  • Tokyo Grill, 2847 North Road, Suite 10 Orangeburg- 100%
  • Ruby Tuesday #5026, 7490 Garners Ferry Rd. Columbia- 100%

Low Scores

NO 1 Chinese Restaurant, 7535 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia- 79-B

  • Employees were observed not washing or sanitizing utensils and storing them as clean.
  • The chicken on the pan rack to cool had bloody liquids throughout.
  • Follow-up: January 20

Camden Seafood, 937 S Broad Street, Camden- 88-A

  • The cook was observed handling cooked fish and sandwich bread with bare hands.

  • Displayed raw fish was exposed to customers, uncovered and unprotected from contamination. 

  • Follow-up: January 20

China Hut Ace, 720 Broad River Road, Columbia- 88-A

  • They were not holding proper hot food temperatures
  • Food was stored on the floor and the reach in freezer had heavy ice buildup
  • Follow-up: January 20

Hall of Fame: 

  • Santee Cooper Country Club, 630 Santee Drive, Orangeburg- 100%
  • Spice Junction, 2335 Augusta Road, West Columbia- 100%
  • Golden Dragon, 7173 St Andrews Road, Columbia- 100%

