Restaurant Report Card: Poke Bros. & Carolina Cafe

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This week we have some pictures of live roaches all over a kitchen area, hamburger blood dripping on banana pudding and colored build up on ice machines.
Here are the best and worst scores of the week:
Follow-ups:
- Best China Buffet, 421 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 91-A (second follow-up scheduled for May 26)
Low Scores:
Matthews Bar-B-Q, 212 S Rudolph St. Saluda- 64-C
- DHEC took pictures of live roaches throughout the kitchen area, raw hamburger dripping blood on a box of tomatoes and pan of banana pudding, raw sausage stored beside watermelon and first aid spray stored with their food.
- Their follow up was on Monday but a lot of their first violations still weren’t corrected. They scored an 88-C and now their second follow up is on June 2nd.
China Garden, 200 W Church St. Saluda- 73-C
- Check out the picture of a fly bait strip stored right over their food prep table. Look at this picture of live roaches throughout the kitchen and dining area and this one of broccoli inside a box with raw chicken.
- Their follow up is on June 1
Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet, 115 Afton Ct. Columbia- 79-B
- Employees were observed placing cooked chicken in container that was previously holding undercooked chicken. There was brown, black, orange and pick build up inside all 3 ice machines and there was roach activity noted in the cabinet line in sushi and dish area.
- Follow up: May 26
Hall of Fame:
- Fish Line, 4201 Bluff Rd. Columbia- 100%
- Diamond Bar and Restaurant, 11325 Garners Ferry Rd. Eastover- 100%
- AT Water's Edge, 511 Rutledge St. Camden- 100%
Golden Spatula Winner: Carolina Cafe, 2250 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia- 100%
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs