Restaurant Report Card: Pot Smoker BBQ & Pizza Kovachi

Hall of Fame:
- Judy's Kitchen, 201 Travis Ave. Saluda- 100%
- Jones Country Meat Market Calhoun- 100%
- First Place Cafe, 5350 D Farrow Rd. Columbia- 100%
Golden Spatula winner is Pizza Kovachi, 905 North Lake Dr. Lexington with a perfect 100% on their DHEC inspection.
Follow-up:
- Miyo's at Sandhill, 715 Fashion Dr STE 1 Columbia- 99-A
Low Scores:
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant, 1058 Russell Street Orangeburg- 83-B
- Products not being date marked, different seasonings being stored in coffee containers, wiping clothes sitting out on prep surfaces and heavy grease build up in between cooking equipment.
- Follow-up: April 21
E Z Trip #2, 5290 Five Chop Rd. Santee- 83-B
- They weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures on their chicken or turkey wings and they had exposed insulation in parts of their work areas.
- Follow-up: April 13
Grove park House of Pizza, 1375 Sims St. Orangeburg- 84-B
-
Excessive carbon build up on fry baskets and food particles on the gas stove
-
Follow-up: April 14
