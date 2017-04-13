WLTX
Restaurant Report Card: Pot Smoker BBQ & Pizza Kovachi

The new restaurant in the Vista is already claiming to be the best barbeque in town.

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 12:18 AM. EDT April 14, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 

Hall of Fame:

  • Judy's Kitchen, 201 Travis Ave. Saluda- 100%
  • Jones Country Meat Market Calhoun- 100%
  • First Place Cafe, 5350 D Farrow Rd. Columbia- 100%

Golden Spatula winner is Pizza Kovachi, 905 North Lake Dr. Lexington with a perfect 100% on their DHEC inspection. 

Follow-up:

  • Miyo's at Sandhill, 715 Fashion Dr STE 1 Columbia- 99-A

Low Scores:

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant, 1058 Russell Street Orangeburg- 83-B

  • Products not being date marked, different seasonings being stored in coffee containers, wiping clothes sitting out on prep surfaces and heavy grease build up in between cooking equipment. 
  • Follow-up: April 21

E Z Trip #2, 5290 Five Chop Rd. Santee- 83-B

  • They weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures on their chicken or turkey wings and they had exposed insulation in parts of their work areas.
  • Follow-up: April 13

Grove park House of Pizza, 1375 Sims St. Orangeburg- 84-B

  • Excessive carbon build up on fry baskets and food particles on the gas stove

  • Follow-up: April 14

 

