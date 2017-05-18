Restaurant Report Card: Rawtopian Bliss & Cool Beans

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-
Follow-ups:
- Hokkaido Buffet, 1100 Dutch Fork Rd STE K Irmo- 100%
- El Jimador, 108-J Scarborough Dr Lexington- 100%
- Tsunami, 700 Gervais St STE A Columbia- 99%
Golden Spatula Winner: Cool Beans! Coffee Co. 1217 College Street Columbia
Low Scores:
Best China Buffet, 421 Bush River Rd. Columbia- 77-C
- There were rodent droppings and dead insects under the wait station. Inspectors saw frozen raw chicken bulging over the sides of a pan, plastic wrap used to cover the chicken had visible frozen chicken juices dripping over the side onto other pans that had raw beef.
- Follow-up: May 26th
China Max of Columbia, 7201 Two Notch Road Columbia- 88-A
- DHEC took pictures of live roaches on the walls and clean linens in the back prep area. Another picture of organic material growing on pans that contain food in the walk in cooler and soil on the hand sink.
- Follow-up: May 25th
McBride Snack Shop, 11 Railroad Ave Summerton -89-A
They also had live roaches in the kitchen area and an accumulation of grease and dust.
Follow-up: May 25
Hall of Fame:
- Loosh Culinaire, 5648 Pinebranch Rd. Columbia- 100-A
- Doza Rizen On Wheels, 107-A Virginia St. Chapin- 100-A
- Nana's Kitchen, 14 Kennedy Rd. Winnsboro- 100-A
