WLTX
Close

Restaurant Report Card: State Fair Edition

Sonia Gutierrez reports on all the food on a stick at the fair.

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 9:02 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - 

Low Scores:

Best China Buffet, 421 Bush River Rd, Unit 470 Columbia- 76-C

  • There were rodent droppings in the cabinets.

  • They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures

  • They weren’t date marking the food they were serving… so inspectors had no idea how old the food was!

  • Follow-up: October 26 

Ronnie's Restaurant, 2067 Wilson Road Newberry- 85-B

  • Inspectors took pictures of all kinds of spilled grease matter on the ground and heavy accumulation of debris and rotting food by the dumpsters.
  • Follow-up: October 20

Tokyo Buffet, 109 Woodland Hills Rd. Columbia- 88-A

  • Inspectors saw rodent droppings and live roaches in the cabinets below the hot line!

    They also weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on their port, shrimp and chicken.

  • Follow-up: October 20

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories