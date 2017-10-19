Restaurant Report Card: State Fair Edition

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -
Low Scores:
Best China Buffet, 421 Bush River Rd, Unit 470 Columbia- 76-C
-
There were rodent droppings in the cabinets.
-
They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures
-
They weren’t date marking the food they were serving… so inspectors had no idea how old the food was!
-
Follow-up: October 26
Ronnie's Restaurant, 2067 Wilson Road Newberry- 85-B
- Inspectors took pictures of all kinds of spilled grease matter on the ground and heavy accumulation of debris and rotting food by the dumpsters.
- Follow-up: October 20
Tokyo Buffet, 109 Woodland Hills Rd. Columbia- 88-A
-
Inspectors saw rodent droppings and live roaches in the cabinets below the hot line!
They also weren’t holding proper cold food temperatures on their port, shrimp and chicken.
-
Follow-up: October 20
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs