Restaurant Report Card: Country Smokehouse & Vella's Restaurant & Tavern

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here are the best and worst scores from the week of April 27, 2017.

Follow up:

Waffle House #760, 205 Stoneridge Dr. Columbia- 100%

River Winds Landing, 221 SC HWY 391 Prosperity- 98%

Low Scores:

China Town, 12159 Old Number Six Highway, Orangeburg- 83-B

They food stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler, wiping cloths sitting out on prep tables and grease build up on hood systems.

Follow-up: May 1

Lizard's Thicket #10, 1824 Broad River Road, Columbia- 84-A

Inspectors saw employees doing maintenance tasks with gloved hands and not washing or changing gloves before contacting ready to eat foods. They weren’t holding proper food temperatures and multiple pieces of equipment had heavy grease buildup.

Follow-up: April 28

Blythewood IGA Deli, 135 Blythewood Road, Blythewood- 85-B

They weren’t holding proper hot or cold food temperatures, and their cutting boards had stains.

Follow-up: May 4

Hall of Fame:

This Fries For You, 801 Lincoln St. Columbia- 100%

Flat Iron Grill, 801 Lincoln St. Columbia- 100%

Grilled In Carolina, 801 Lincoln St. Columbia- 100%

Golden Spatula winner is Vella's Restaurant & Tavern, 829 Knox Abbott Dr. Cayce.

