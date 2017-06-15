WLTX
Restaurant Report Card: Paparonis Express, Bar Figaro

Restaurant report card visits Bar Figaro at 944 Main Street in Newberry

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 8:04 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here's a look at the best and worst restaurant ratings for the week of June 15, 2017.

Golden Spatula Winner: 

Paparonis Express, 1120 Mack St. Gaston- 100%

Follow-Up:

  • Lucky's Burger Shack, 7811 Broad River Road Irmo- 95-A
  • Mouse Trap, 2711 Middleburg Drive Columbia - 97-A

Low Scores:

Angelo's Zesto, 4001 N Main St. Columbia- 76-C

  • Floors, walls, ceilings and cove base in poor repair. They had roaches underneath the chicken prep area and throughout. Flies and fruit flies all over the facility too.
  • Follow-up: June 16

The Country Store and Grill, 3966-A Clarence Coker Hwy. Turbeville- 79-B

  • DHEC found numerous dead insects. A bag of raw beef was thawing out in the kitchen hand sink and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.
  • Follow-up: June 20

Barnhill Grocery, 13356A Hwy 301 Gable, Clarendon County- 83-B

  • They had numerous flies and evidence of rodents in the kitchen area, nonfood contact surfaces of the cook line equipment and the hood ventilation filters had grease on them.
  • Follow up: June 20

Hall of Fame:

  • Pita Pit, 2002 Greene St Suite A Columbia- 100%
  • Peanut Man, 1333 Dutch Fork Rd. Irmo- 100%
  • Food Factory Food Truck, 2701 Winnsboro Rd. Newberry- 100%

