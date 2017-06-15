Restaurant Report Card: Paparonis Express, Bar Figaro

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here's a look at the best and worst restaurant ratings for the week of June 15, 2017.

Golden Spatula Winner:

Paparonis Express, 1120 Mack St. Gaston- 100%

Follow-Up:

Lucky's Burger Shack, 7811 Broad River Road Irmo- 95-A

Mouse Trap, 2711 Middleburg Drive Columbia - 97-A

Low Scores:

Angelo's Zesto, 4001 N Main St. Columbia- 76-C

Floors, walls, ceilings and cove base in poor repair. They had roaches underneath the chicken prep area and throughout. Flies and fruit flies all over the facility too.

Follow-up: June 16

The Country Store and Grill, 3966-A Clarence Coker Hwy. Turbeville- 79-B

DHEC found numerous dead insects. A bag of raw beef was thawing out in the kitchen hand sink and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.

Follow-up: June 20

Barnhill Grocery, 13356A Hwy 301 Gable, Clarendon County- 83-B

They had numerous flies and evidence of rodents in the kitchen area, nonfood contact surfaces of the cook line equipment and the hood ventilation filters had grease on them.

Follow up: June 20

Hall of Fame:

Pita Pit, 2002 Greene St Suite A Columbia- 100%

Peanut Man, 1333 Dutch Fork Rd. Irmo- 100%

Food Factory Food Truck, 2701 Winnsboro Rd. Newberry- 100%

