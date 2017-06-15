Restaurant Report Card: Paparonis Express, Bar Figaro

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Here's a look at the best and worst restaurant ratings for the week of June 15, 2017.
Golden Spatula Winner:
Paparonis Express, 1120 Mack St. Gaston- 100%
Follow-Up:
- Lucky's Burger Shack, 7811 Broad River Road Irmo- 95-A
- Mouse Trap, 2711 Middleburg Drive Columbia - 97-A
Low Scores:
Angelo's Zesto, 4001 N Main St. Columbia- 76-C
- Floors, walls, ceilings and cove base in poor repair. They had roaches underneath the chicken prep area and throughout. Flies and fruit flies all over the facility too.
- Follow-up: June 16
The Country Store and Grill, 3966-A Clarence Coker Hwy. Turbeville- 79-B
- DHEC found numerous dead insects. A bag of raw beef was thawing out in the kitchen hand sink and they weren’t holding proper hot food temperatures.
- Follow-up: June 20
Barnhill Grocery, 13356A Hwy 301 Gable, Clarendon County- 83-B
- They had numerous flies and evidence of rodents in the kitchen area, nonfood contact surfaces of the cook line equipment and the hood ventilation filters had grease on them.
- Follow up: June 20
Hall of Fame:
- Pita Pit, 2002 Greene St Suite A Columbia- 100%
- Peanut Man, 1333 Dutch Fork Rd. Irmo- 100%
- Food Factory Food Truck, 2701 Winnsboro Rd. Newberry- 100%
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs