Restaurant Week Returns to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's the time of year for local, regional and national food lovers to explore the cuisine at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs seven days from January 11 to January 21.

Executive Chef Maegan Horton joined News 19 to share the secret behind Blue Marlin's key lime pie. It is one of the treats you can enjoy during Restaurant Week.

Find a full list of deals and participating restaurants on Restaurant Week's website.

