Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Escaped Prisoner

Brent Tyson Austin (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The S.C. Department of Corrections is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of escaped prisoner Brent Tyson Austin.

Brent Tyson Austin, 41, escaped custody at the Union County Courthouse shortly after noon on Friday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a 2000 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck stolen by Austin was located at a residence on the corner of Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, below Pineland Road on Friday.

Sample of 2000 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Pickup Truck. (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Austin was last seen wearing a black and white striped Union County Jail uniform with "UNION CO JAIL" written in red letters on the back. He is a prisoner of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts is asked to call SCDC at (803) 896-2258 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX-TV