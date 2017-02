(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A Richland School District One bus as involved in a crash with an SUV late Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened on Farrow Road near Interstate 20.

A spokesperson for Richland One says the bus was transporting students from Keenan High. State troopers say there were no injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

(© 2017 WLTX)