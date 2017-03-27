Richland Board Suffered from 'Dysfunction,' Audit Finds

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An independent audit of the Richland County Recreation Commission found that the organization suffered from "dysfunction," and its board failed to provide strong overnight to ensure "effective management and sound financial practices.

The findings were released Monday, a day before the Richland County Council will consider a proposed agreement that would make organizational and policy changes within the agency.

Those changes, advocates say, will increase transparency and public accountability at the Recreation Commission. The council funds the agency, but can't change the management of the commission.

The commission came under fire last year over its handing of personnel issues, including involving the agency's former executive director, James Brown III. Five lawsuits were filed against the commission, Brown, members of the board and other employees.

Brown retired from the commission in October.

All but one member of the commission ultimately either resigned or were removed by former Governor Nikki Haley by the end of the year;.

The recreation commission is responsible for managing the parks and recreation programs throughout the county.

Richland County Recreation Commission Management Audit Final Report 3-24 by WLTX on Scribd

