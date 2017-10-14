WLTX
Man's Body Found in Columbia During Welfare Check

wltx 12:09 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man's body was found during a welfare check.

Deputies said they arrived at a residence in the 8100-block Monticello Road around 10 am Saturday morning for a welfare check.  Deputies then found a man's body on the scene.

Richland County Deputies and investigators are working the find out more details surrounding the man's death.

 

 

