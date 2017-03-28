The Richland County Council voted to release funds to the Recreation Commission Tuesday night. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Council voted to release funds to the Recreation Commission Tuesday night.

The funds had been frozen last year because of controversy and several lawsuits around the former director and commission members.

Council members also had to receive an updated audit before restoring the $8.4 million.

Council member Jim Manning filed the motion to unfreeze the funds with a memorandum of understanding in place with the new commission and director. Manning said the county administrator drafted a MOU with improvements listed in the audit.



“I just wanted to put them on notice that next year’s budget is coming up very quickly, and we can withhold the money and never give it to you if you don’t play well just because we released the remainder of this year’s money,” Manning said.

He says the agreement requires things like having the board evaluate the director.

Norman Jackson and Bill Malinowski opposed the motion.

Jackson said during the meeting it wasn't fair that the recreation commission had special qualifications in place.

“I want fairness for all agencies. I don’t think one agency should be subjected to all this while the others are not,“ Jackson said during the meeting.

Malinowski said he will be filing another motion in the coming weeks.

After the meeting he said some agencies’ budgets do not necessarily line up with their mission statements.

The recreation commission now has the funding for their summer programs.

“We were not hearing any complaints from people about the programming. There were a lot of management issues, policy issues, but in terms of the people that were overseeing the parks directly or supervising the people overseeing the parks and kids kicking balls,” Manning said. “Everybody was thrilled with what they saw.”

