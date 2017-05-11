FOUND: Richland County Deputies Locate Missing Girl

Khadence Sharpe (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say they've found a missing teenage girl.

Officers said Thursday morning that 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe had been located, and that she's alive. They did not offer any other details about her discovery.

Sharpe had last been seen at her home on Loggerhead Road on Monday, May 1. She was heard from again on May 3, when Sheriff Leon Lott says a message was sent from her phone to her family which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger.

Deputies say they are still investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

© 2017 WLTX-TV