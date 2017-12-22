Richland County Files Lawsuit Against Black Pearl Nightclub

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- Richland County has filed a lawsuit against a nightclub where two men died early Wednesday morning.

The lawsuit against Black Pearl nightclub was filed on Wednesday, and according to the documents, it looks to permanently close the nightclub's doors.

The documents state that the Richland County Sheriff's Department has responded to Black Pearl 24 times since December of 2016. The incidents include "disorderly conduct, trespassing, thefts from motor vehicles, intimidation, assault, aggravated assault, and on December 20, 2017, a double murder."

According to the complaint, a hearing is scheduled for January 16, 2018.

