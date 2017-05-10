Richland County Housing Development Looks for Public Input

The Richland County Community Development is looking for residents' help in developing a plan that identifies and addresses housing and community development needs.

The county held four public meetings this week, in different parts of the county, asking for the public's input.

The public's input will be used to help Richland County Community Development staff create a Five Year Consolidated Plan, which is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for Richland County to receive federal housing and community development funding. The plan will help identify and prioritize the areas in need of affordable housing, neighborhood development and economic development.

In Wednesday night's meeting, members of the community talked about the difficulty of finding affordable housing in Richland County. They said the biggest challenges in finding housing are the location, public transportation and if the housing requires a security deposit or application fee. One resident also noted the long waiting list for public housing, which makes it difficult for those with disabilities.

"Transportation is a major barrier, not just the access to transportation, but transportation that is limited in its route and limited in the hours that they operate," said Jocelyn Jennings, the Community Development director.

Last year, Richland County received between $1.8-$1.9 million last year for the housing and community development, and manager Valeria Jackson hopes to retain that amount this year.

If you were unable to make the meetings, but you would like to provide your input, an online survey is available. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

