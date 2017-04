(Photo: Tommy Smoake)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County man is dead after an accident on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.



He's been identified as 59-year-old John Davis of Gadsden.

The Aiken County Coroner's office says he was driving west in a 2006 Honda when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

He was wearing a seatbelt. The acicdent remains under investigation.

