No More Free Camp for Richland County Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) has ended its free summer camp program. For several years the recreation commission offered supervised free sites for campers.

The sites were referred to as playground sites and parents could drop off registered campers for free from 7 a.m. to Noon. The facilities that offered the service last year were Bluff Road, Eastover, Gadsden, Cross Roads, and Hopkins Parks.

Starting this year, Eastover, Gadsden and Cross Roads Parks will be $45 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for campers. Bluff Road and Hopkins Parks will now be full day camp sites from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for a weekly fee of $90 per camper. The $90 fee includes a T-shirt, lunch each day and snacks.

According to RCRC community relations division head Tara Dickerson, the Summer of Adventure Camps, which are DSS-certified, will run from June 5, 2017 – August 11, 2017. RCRC can assist residents who may qualify with receiving ABC vouchers to cover program fees. In addition, the Richland County Recreation Foundation offers 17 scholarships, which will cover half of the camp costs each week, to those who need financial assistance with camp costs. RCRC also offers a $5 discount for each additional child who attends camp for families with more than one child attending.

Dixon says daily activities at the parks will include presentations and performances from the following: Richland County Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Marionette Theatre, USC, Sports Extravaganza Camps at each site and the Richland County Library. Five field trips will include Riverbanks Zoo, the SC Statehouse, bowling, Palmetto Falls Waterpark at Fort Jackson and Skateland. Each site will aslo go on 4 swimming trips to RCRC pools.

The camp locations, for ages 5-12, are:

HALF-DAY Summer of Adventures Day (7 a.m. - 1 p.m., $45)

Eastover

Gadsden

Cross Roads

FULL-DAY (7 a.m. - 6 p.m., $90)

Bluff Road Park

Blythewood Park

Caughman Road Park

Forest Lake Park

Friarsgate Park

Hopkins Park

Killian Park

Meadowlake Park

North Springs Park

Polo Road Park

St. Andrews Park

You can find more information on the Richland County Recreation Commission website.

