State Representative Joseph Neal Dies at 66

Rep. Joseph Neal

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- South Carolina State Representative Joseph Neal has passed away, according to State Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.

Harrison tweeted the news late Tuesday night, saying:

Saddened & Devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe -- @harrisonjaime

Rep. Neal was 66 years old.

Neal was a Democrat who represented District 70, which covers Richland and Sumter Counties since 1993.

Neal served as the Chairman for the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus from 2000-02. He also served on the Rules and the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill tweeted that Rep. Neal was "a gentle giant and time tested public servant."

