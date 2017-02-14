State Representative Joseph Neal Dies at 66

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- South Carolina State Representative Joseph Neal has passed away, according to State Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.
Harrison tweeted the news late Tuesday night, saying:
Saddened & Devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe -- @harrisonjaime
Rep. Neal was 66 years old.
Neal was a Democrat who represented District 70, which covers Richland and Sumter Counties since 1993.
Neal served as the Chairman for the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus from 2000-02. He also served on the Rules and the House Ways and Means Committee.
House Majority Leader Gary Simrill tweeted that Rep. Neal was "a gentle giant and time tested public servant."
