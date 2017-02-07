Masked Men Rob Columbia Verizon Store

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two suspects are wanted for armed robbery and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking the community for help to help find them.

Sheriff Lott says just after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, deputies were called to an armed robbery at Verizon Wireless at 520-A Bush River Road.

The Sheriff says the suspects entered Verizon with masks on while showing they had handguns. Sheriff Lott says the suspects made the two employee victims take them to the safe, where they stole cash and an undetermined number of cell phones. The suspects also stole some personal belongings from the victims, such as their cell phones.

Sheriff Lott says the suspects were caught on video surveillance cameras before they fled the store on foot. The Sheriff also said the suspects hid their faces from the camera, but that investigators hope the suspects can be identified from their clothing they wore in the video.

Sheriff Lott says that the suspects are described as two black males, medium build. Suspect one is seen wearing a dark hoodie with white writing on the front, along with dark pants. Suspect two is also in the same type of hoodie, dark pants, and pink tennis shoes.

The Sheriff is asking for assistance in finding and identifying the suspects responsible.

If anyone has any information and can help identify these suspects, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text "TIP SC plus your message" anonymously to CRIMES (274637). You could receive up to $1,000 for your information.

