Richland County Woman Missing, Deputies Search for Her

Glenda Bradford (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Glenda Bradford was last seen in November at an acquaintance's home on Tamwood Lane in Elgin. Officers say Bradford suffers from a medical condition that is a cause for concern.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weights 140 pounds. She's believed to be driving a grayish blue 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis with Pennsylvania license tag GBL 4860.

Anyone who knows where she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the sheriff's department at 803.576.3000.