Richland Deputies Arrest Two in Home Burglary

Sentrail Jackson, Willie Jones, Jr. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies arrested two men following a home burglary in northeast Columbia on Wednesday.

Sentrail Jackson, 18, and Willie Jones, Jr., 21, were arrested on Wednesday on charges of second degree burglary.

Deputies say the pair forced their way in to a home on Faraway Drive on Wednesday. According to investigators, the pair fled when the the resident arrived home during the burglary. Deputies say they responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and caught the pair on Oakcrest Road, not far from the burglary. Surveillance video from the home confirmed a description from the resident, according to investigators.

