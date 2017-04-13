Richland Deputies Debut New High-Tech Rifle

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One Dead After Accident on I-26 East
-
Gator v. Horse
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
SCE&G May Scrap Both Nuclear Reactors
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
RAW: Dash Cam Shows Heated Confrontation Between Councilman, Cop
-
Home Video Shows Meteor Near Charlotte
-
Woman Accused of Making Dozens of False 911 Calls
-
Out with the 9 to 5: Dallas-based company ditches the time clock
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
More Stories
-
Richland Deputies Search for Missing Teenage GirlApr 13, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
Deputies Accuse Couple of Neglecting Their 10-year-oldApr 13, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Where is all that smoke coming from?Apr 13, 2017, 4:27 p.m.