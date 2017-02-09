Man Hospitalized After Attack in Richland County

Richland Deputies are investigating an assault on the 6800 block of Wakefield Rd, Columbia.

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Richland County deputies say a man was assaulted in the 6800 block of Wakefield Road on Wednesday.

Investigators say two people were arguing at a home. They say when the victim was leaving, the suspect attacked.

Deputies say the victim drove himself to Providence Hospital, but was taken to Palmetto Health Richland. He has severe upper body injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

