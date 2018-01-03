Richland Deputies Investigating Early Morning Shooting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland county deputies are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 1700 block of Broad River Road.

According to investigators, a man was approached by two suspects in an unknown vehicle. They say the victim got scared and left on his moped, but the suspects drove up next to him and fired shots out the window.

Deputies say the man was hit multiple times and drove to a nearby gas station before calling an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV