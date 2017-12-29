Richland Deputies looking for Men who Broke into Home, Groped Woman

Richland Deputies are investigating after a home invasion and assault early Friday morning.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland Deputies are investigating after a home invasion and assault early Friday morning.

Investigators say just before 4 am, three armed men broke into a home on the 8000 block of Brookmont Lane.

They say a woman and her child woke up when they heard a loud noise. Deputies say the men demanded money from the woman and groped her. The men stole her brown purse containing cash, bank cards, and identification cards.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

