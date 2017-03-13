Man Shot in Columbia, Taken to Hospital

THINKSTOCK

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man was shot and wounded in the North Columbia area Monday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Richland County deputies say they responded to these scene of shooting in the 100 block of Joe Frazier Court shortly after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, according to investigators. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

