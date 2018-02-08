WLTX
Richland Deputies Seek Suspect in HVAC Burglaries

wltx 1:53 PM. EST February 08, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC - The Richland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a burglary suspect.

On January 27 at the Wray Auto Now on 100 Greystone Blvd., the suspect entered the business and removed copper from five HVAC units. The sheriff's department said the suspect caused approximately $125,000 in damages. This incident was captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

 

