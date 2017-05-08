Richland Deputies Seeking Man for Attempted Murder, Reward Offered

Laron Thomas (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking the community for assistance in locating a man wanted to attepmted murder.

Laron Thomas, 25, is wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators say Thomas and another man, Steven McGlon, shot two people at a home on Sheffly Court on Wednesday, April 12 and then fled in a dark colored Chevy Malibu.

The two victims were treated at Palmetto Health for non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Deputies say McGlon was arrested in last week in Orangeburg by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, May 4.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Thomas' arrest.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Chevy Malibu (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

