Richland Deputies: Two Men Struck in Morning Shooting

Amanda Hurley, wltx 12:50 PM. EST January 27, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies responded to reports of shots fired Saturday morning.

Deputies say two male were struck in the upper body on the 600 block of Old Manor Road just after 10 a.m.

The victims were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

