Richland Deputy Attacked by Suspect, Suffers 'Medical Event'

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says one of their officers was hurt when he was attacked by a suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy responded to a burglary call in the 8500 block of Old Percival Road. When he arrived, he saw two suspects at the scene, and one of them attacked the officer.

The officer then suffered what's described as a medical event. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two suspects have been taken into custody.

