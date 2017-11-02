Car Crashes Into Richland Deputy's Vehicle, Troopers Say

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a a Richland County deputy's vehicle late Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened on Bookman Road.

According to troopers, the deputy's car was traveling south on Two Notch Road when it was struck by a Chrysler attempting to make a turn onto Bookman.

The drivers of both cars received non life-threatening injuries, and were checked out at the hospital.

Pictures from the scene show both vehicles had heavy damage.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

