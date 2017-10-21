Saturday was the last time for a long-time, folks could use Richland Library Southeast. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Saturday was the last time for a long-time, folks could use Richland Library Southeast.

The branch is getting a much-needed facelift.

They are clearing out shelves to prepare for construction.

“We’re excited to be able to offer customers a new renovated location. This building hasn’t been updated since 1992 so about 20-25 years,” Emily Stoll with Richland Library. “Fresh materials, fresh furniture and then also the customers will be able to see how their input that they provided during community conversations during 2015 really reflect what this location will be able to do and provide them.”

The renovations are a $5 million project funded by the 2013 bond referendum.

“There’s going to be an expanded children’s area. Our outdoor programming space is getting completely revamped, we’re going to get a tinkering area, a sensory studio for those who have learning or reading difficulty or challenges such as dyslexia,” Stoll explained excitedly. “They’ll have a gaming lab, lots of public computers so there’s going to be a lot for everyone to see.”

The new library is expected to open in a little more than a year.

They will have a temporary portable cottage at the same location in the coming weeks so people can still use public computers and check out items just on a limited basis.

For more information, please visit: https://buildingyourlibrary.com/

© 2017 WLTX-TV